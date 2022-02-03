At the international webinar 'Pragyan Conclave 2022' which was organised on Thursday, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane stated the country is 'witnessing a trailer of future conflicts'. Addressing the aspect of India's security challenges, the top Indian Army officer warned against enemies' continued efforts and encouraged the optimization of 'capable technology' and the 'need for boots on the ground'.

"It is for us now to visualise the battlefield contours of tomorrow based on these trailers. If you look around, you will realise the reality of today," the top Indian Army officer stated during the conclave organised after the change in leadership of the Northern Command.

Further, he affirmed that India has been facing 'unique substantial and multi-domain' security challenges and that developments on the northern borders have underscored the need for ready and competent Indian Armed Forces.

In addition, he hinted at the focus on 'restructuring, rebalancing and reorienting' Indian Armed Forces. In the meet held by the think tank Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) on ‘Contours of Future Wars and Countermeasures’, General MM Naravane said that the process of integration of three services is in progress under a time-bound plan.

In an unveiled reference to China and Pakistan, Gen MM Naravane said 'our adversary shall continue with efforts to achieve its strategic aims and that we are witnessing a trailer of future conflicts'. These are being enacted daily on the information battlefield, in the networks and cyberspace and are being played along unsettled and active borders, he said during the virtual conclave.

Notably, the top brass of the Indian Army referred to recent developments in Afghanistan and said that the use of proxies and non-state actors do have a decisive effect. Also, referring to the India-China faceoff at Ladakh's Galwan Valley, he said, "The events of 2020 have been testimony to the diversity of security threats in all domains and this had brought the spotlight towards non-contact and grey zone welfare."

"We need to augment capabilities in both non-contact and contact modes of warfare," he stated.