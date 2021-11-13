Indian Army Chief Naravane Briefed On Manipur Ambush; 'ops Launched To Nab Terrorists'

In a key development, Army sources informed Republic on Saturday that Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane has been briefed about the ambush on an Assam Riffles convoy in Manipur, in which a colonel, his two family members and four jawans lost their lives. Sources further say that an operation in the area has been launched to nab the terrorists involved. Also, a close watch is being kept on the Myanmar border to prevent the escape of the terrorists involved in the attack.

Assam Riffles issues a statement

Assam Rifles in a statement issued earlier in the day confirmed that the paramilitary force convoy was ambushed by insurgents in Thinghat, Manipur on November 13, 2021, at around 11 am. "Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi, Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The family of the Commanding Officer i.e wife and child also lost their lives in the incident," the Assam Rifles added in the official statement, offering their condolences to the deceased. The injured soldiers have been airlifted to Imphal for medical treatment.

Lt Gen PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, DG Assam Rifles conveys heartfelt condolences to the families of our Brave Soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/fDa4c9BgsC — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) November 13, 2021

Convoy of Assam Rifles' Commanding Officer attacked

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Riffles Colonel Viplav Tripathi had visited his forward camp on Saturday and on his way back, his convoy was ambushed. As per the army officials, the terrorists first carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi & then fired at the vehicles in Churachandpur, Manipur. In the attack, six people were killed — Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, his son and three soldiers. Also, many others have been left injured.

The region, where the attack took place, is near the border with Manipur and has a history of such attacks on the military convoy. The state also has a number of militant groups that fight for autonomy or secession.

Image: PTI/Representationalimage