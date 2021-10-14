Indian Army Chief Naravane Meets Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa, Discusses Enhancing Defence Ties

On Thursday, India's Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane, met with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to discuss expanding India-Sri Lanka defence cooperation. Additional Directorate General of Public Information- Indian Army said, “General MM Naravane #COAS called on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, His Excellency Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed about enhancing existing defence cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.”

The pleasant encounter will also help strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, including people-to-people relationships, according to the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office. Sri Lankan PMO also informed that Gen Naravane told Prime Minister Rajapaksa that "Between the two armed forces, we have an excellent relationship."

The Indian High Commission in Colombo tweeted, "Indian Army Staff ‍ Chief General M. M. Mr. Narawane Ag ‍ Prime Minister ‍ Met His Excellency Mahinda Rajapaksa. The importance of strong security ties was emphasized here. Discussions focused on enhancing relations between the two Armed Forces." (roughly translated.)

According to army officials, General Naravane is on a five-day tour to boost bilateral military cooperation. In a tweet, the Indian High Commission in Colombo stated that the visit would pave the door for increased defence collaboration between India and Sri Lanka.

General Naravane's first visit to Sri Lanka as Army Chief came only days after the foreign secretary visited the island nation and conducted comprehensive talks with top authorities to strengthen cooperation in various areas. According to the Defence Ministry, he will meet with the country's senior military and civilian leadership to discuss ways to strengthen India-Sri Lanka defence relations.

"The Army chief will take forward the excellent defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues," the Defence Ministry had said in a statement.

He also met with Sri Lankan service chiefs and visited the Sri Lankan Army headquarters, the Gajaba regimental headquarters, and a military academy. General Naravane's visit to Sri Lanka coincides with China's growing efforts to enhance its influence in that country, notably in the marine area. General Shavendra Silva, Head of Defence Staff and Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, greeted the Army chief warmly upon his arrival in Colombo.

