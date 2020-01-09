Indian Chief Of Army Staff Navarane Visits Siachen War Memorial And Pays His Tribute

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday, January 9, paid tribute at Siachen War Memorial. This is his maiden visit to any forward post after taking charge as India's 28th Army Chief. General Narawane laid a wreath at Siachen War Memorial to pay homage to the martyrs. He also interacted with the local Army officials. With temperatures touching as low as -50 degrees Celsius, the survival conditions are deeply challenging in Siachen.

Speaking to the media he said, "I would like to convey my best wishes and greetings for the New Year. It has always been my intention to come here upon taking over but weather was not very good in 1st week of January. But I'm happy that this is my 1st visit as the Chief of Army Staff.

We're aware that everyone operating here is in very tough condition, inhospitable terrain and weather. We're doing our best to make sure that whatever is required by the troops is made available to them including clothing and better rations. You always have our thoughts and prayer. You might be far from us but very close to our hearts."