Indian Army Chief Rings Nepal's Chief Of Army Staff, Discusses Defense Cooperation

Indian Army Chief, General MM Naravane, on Friday held a telephonic dialogue with Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa wherein the two counterparts discussed aspects of strengthening the mutual defense cooperation and the bilateral military ties to enhance the relationship between the forces of the two neighbouring countries.

"General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of The Army Staff, Nepali Army and discussed aspects of bilateral #Defence cooperation," the Indian Army said in a tweet, shortly after the talks.

General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of The Army Staff, Nepali Army and discussed aspects of bilateral #Defence cooperation.#IndiaNepalFriendship#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/I2jQdrCvM4 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 30, 2021

Army’s Chief Naravane had earlier held a video telephonic interaction with Lieutenant General Charalampos Lalousis, Chief of Hellenic Army General Staff, Greece, and had also held an in-person meeting with the Commander of US Special Operations Command, General Richard D. Clarke where the two discussed issues of mutual interests. General Naravane and General Clarke also deliberated on the evolving situation in war-torn Afghanistan, sources revealed. General Clarke’s meeting with the Indian Army Chief was scheduled just two days ahead of the planned visit of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Clarke held talks with the key Indian defense and US embassy officials.

“General Richard D Clarke, Commander United States Special Operations Command USSOCOM called on General MM Naravane COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest,” the Indian Army said in a tweet, adding that US Special Operations Command’s visit was aimed at boosting US-India defense cooperation and military ties.

Clarke laid wreath at India's National War Memorial

Clarke had honoured India’s fallen service members by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. “We are proud to recognize the efforts of all those who’ve fought and defended India,” Clarke said. “Laying this wreath reminds us of what our respective countries have given to protect our ways of life. We thank India’s service members who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice and we appreciate the work of all those who protect India today.” In the meeting with Indian defense officials, the latter discussed ways for the US and India to continue working with mutual cooperation to improve defense partnerships and grow interoperability between the two nations. “Our partnership with India is vital in the Indo-Pacific, and our team helps provide security throughout the region,” Clarke had said.