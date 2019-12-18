'Situation Along LoC Can Escalate Any Time': Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

The Army Chief General, Bipin Rawat on Wednesday, December 17, issued a statement warning an escalation along the Line of Control (LoC).

He said, "The situation along the LoC can escalate any time. We have to be prepared for an Escalatory matrix." This comes amid the on-going tense situation along the LoC.

His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had told Lok Sabha last month that "950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported during August 2019 to October 2019 .

Reacting to the statement, Major Gaurav Arya said, "There are two kinds of escalation that happen along the LoC. One is vertical escalation and the other one is a horizontal escalation. Horizontal is in terms of the increase in the geography of the escalation and vertical is an increase in calibre where you use higher calibre weapons. So, the Chief of the Army Staff is referring to one of the two escalations that will happen along the LoC. It means that Pakistan is getting active along the LoC and our response must be harder and higher than what Pakistan is doing."

Further, speaking about the Army Chief's statement, he said, "I think it is a clear cut statement. The Chief has been blunt most of the times when he speaks. And he is saying that we must be prepared. Pakistan very recently, as recent as 48 hours back, tried another BAT incursion along the Poonch sector, and two Pakistani BATs were killed by us. So clearly, Pakistan is trying something. Now the response has to be so much that there is a clear-cut message to Pakistan that they cannot do this. I think he is talking about that specific message. It could be an incursion inside Pakistan, it could be a raid, it could be a surgical strike, it could be artillery. There is a wide spectrum of response that the Indian Army possesses and the Chief is free to use anything."

Indian Army foils Pak BAT action

The Indian Army foiled a BAT (Border Action Team) action by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector and killed two Pakistani SSG (Special Services Group) commandos in retaliation on Monday evening. As per sources, one Indian Army soldier was also killed in action as he was hit by direct fire in the encounter in which rocket launchers and anti-tank guided missiles were fired by both sides.

Pak violated ceasefire over 1000 times post August 5

Baffled over the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has made more than 1000 attempts to target the civilians along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, around 950 ceasefire violation incidents were reported in the last three months. On the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, MoS MoD Shripad Naik had stated, "Pakistan has been resorting to Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control. There have been 950 incidents of CFVs along Line of Control and 79 incidents of CFVs along International Border in the Jammu region in the last three months (August to October 2019)."

