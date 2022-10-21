On Friday, an Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near the Singging village, which is located 25 km south of Tuting in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A Joint Search and Rescue Operation of the Army and Airforce was launched immediately. A total of five personnel were on board, during the SAR the team recovered the mortal remains of four individuals, till now.

As per the Indian Army, the site of the accident is not connected by road. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known, officials said.

In a statement, the Defence PRO, Guwahati said, "A military chopper crashed near Singging village, 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district today. Site of accident not connected by road, rescue team sent. Further details awaited."

Speaking to the media, Upper Siang SP Jummar Basar revealed, "The site of the accident is not connected through the road. A rescue team has been rushed and all other details are awaited". As per the Spear Corps, the chopper which took off from Likabali in the morning crashed at 10.43 am. Earlier on October 5, an Indian Army pilot lost his life in a Cheetah helicopter crash near the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh.