Army's Chetak Chopper Crash-lands In J&K After Wire Entanglement; Both Pilots Safe

An Indian Army Cheetah chopper crashed near Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir after it got entangled in high-tension wires on Monday. The Army helicopter which was doing a routine test had taken off from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir and was on its way to Reasi when it crash-landed.

It was reported that the chopper had got stuck in the high-tension wires due to which it crashed. Both pilots of the chopper were safely evacuated and are reported to be stable. There were no casualties in the crash. There is also no serious damage to the helicopter either.

The helicopter is being repaired on the site and it is said that the very same helicopter will be flown back to Udhampur after its repairs are finished.

Jammu and Kashmir: An Army Cheetah chopper crashed near Reasi district in Jammu around 11:15 am, earlier today. Both pilots are safe. pic.twitter.com/KUztoSxfUk — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

This comes a few days after an NCC aircraft had to make an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Ghaziabad’s Sadarpur village after technical glitches were reported. During this emergency landing, one of the wings of the aircraft was damaged, however, everyone in the aircraft was reported to be safe.

