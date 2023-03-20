Indian Army, CLAW Global Get Over 1,400 Entries For 'Soul Of Steel' Himalayas Challenge

The Indian Army and Private agency CLAW Global have received over 1,400 applications for the 'Soul of Steel' Himalayan challenge project 2023. Army officials said that there are a total of 1,401 applicants, which includes 94 women who have applied to get trained and participate in the inaugural ‘soul of steel’ challenge.



Under the project, a joint training team of CLAW GLOBAL and the Indian Army will train a select team of 24 boys and girls. They will be trained in rock craft, ice craft, and snow craft besides navigation, communication, self-defence, survival, emergency and medical skills. Pertinently, this challenge was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

About CLAWS

The 'Soul of Steel' Himalayan challenge project was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 14, 2023, in the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and government functionaries of the Uttarakhand government. CLAW stands for Centre Of Land Warfare Studies and is an autonomous think tank on strategic studies and land warfare. The Mandate of CLAWS covers national security issues, conventional military operations and Sub-conventional warfare.



Major Vivek Jacob, founder of the CLAWS said that this ''reinforces our conviction that there is a huge appetite for adventure sports and life skills among the youth of India.'' Major Vivek Jacob emphasised that through Soul of Steel, efforts are to catalyse their journeys to become conscious, productive and exponential citizens of the country. He emphasised that they look forward to doing their bit in showcasing the immense potential of the Indian Himalayas as a global destination for adventure and wellness seekers worldwide.



CLAW that is a team of Indian Special forces veterans and will spearhead the challenge, entails multiple specialisations in mountaineering, skydiving, SCUBA diving, unarmed combat, and multi-terrain survival tech. It also involves specialisation in emergency medical response.

The participants will face challenges and be trained in many adventure sports like Rock craft, ice craft, navigation, etc. These specialisations will give youth the skills to contribute and serve society and its people. The project is significant as it comes amid the government's push to develop the border infrastructure.



The final teams for the 'soul of steel' Himalayan Challenge will be selected post a final screening test of the skills learnt in the basic and advanced courses.