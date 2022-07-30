Indian Army Commemorates Victory Of 'Operation Vijay'; Christens Point 5140 As 'Gun Hill'

On Saturday, in a bid to commemorate the victory of Indian Armed Forces in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Dras in the Kargil sector has been christened as "Gun Hill", said the Indian Army. This also pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the 'Gun and Gunners' in the operation.

Notably, the regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army along with its lethal and accurate firepower had a major impact on the enemy troops during the operation. Their defences including Point 5140 played a key role in the early completion.

Sharing pictures from the sector, the ADGPI-Indian Army tweeted, "Point 5140 in Dras has been christened as "Gun Hill" as a tribute to the role of 'The Guns & Gunners' in Operation Vijay. Lt Gen TK Chawla, DG Artillery and Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta GOC laid wreaths on the solemn occasion at Kargil War Memorial."

On behalf of the Regiment of Artillery, Lieutenant General TK Chawla, Director General of Artillery at Kargil War Memorial, Dras, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps laid a wreath on the solemn occasion.

Similarly, veteran gunners who participated in the operation were also present on the occasion and laid wreaths and paid tribute to the brave hearts.

The ceremony was conducted in the presence of Veterans from all Artillery Regiments, which got the honour title “KARGIL” in Operation Vijay. Serving Officers of the Gunner fraternity were also present on the occasion.

Operation Vijay

Launched by the Indian Army in 1999 during the Kargil War, Operation Vijay was an attempt made by the forces to recapture the Indian territories from Pakistani intruders who had invaded the Kargil-Drass sector.

The war which no doubt was an accurate example of high-altitude warfare in the region was won by the Indian Army following the operation, however, several brave soldiers had to lay down their lives in the war.

Image: ANI