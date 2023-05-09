Army To Have Common Uniform For All Officers At Brigadier And Above Ranks From August 1

In an attempt to do away with differences in the Officers' uniform from the rank of Brigadier and above rank officers, the Indian Army on Tuesday, May 9 has decided to adopt a common uniform for Brigadier and above rank officers irrespective of the parent cadre and appointment.

Adopting a common uniform for Army officials will also reinforce the Indian Army’s character to be a fair and equitable organisation. Notably, according to sources, the decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently concluded Army Commanders' Conference.

Bringing uniformity in the attires of the higher-ranking army officers, the headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belts and shoes of senior officers of flag rank (Brigadier and above) will now be standardised and common.

"The flag-rank officers will now not wear any lanyards. The changes will be implemented from August 1 this year. There is no change to the uniform worn by Colonels and below-rank officers of the Indian Army," sources said.

In the Indian Army, Brigadier and above officers are those who have already commanded units / battalions and are mostly posted at headquarters / establishments where officers from all Arms and Services work and function together. A standard uniform will ensure a common identity for all senior-rank officers, while reflecting the true ethos of the Indian Army, according to sources.