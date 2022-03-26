Indian Army Conducts Airborne Exercise In Sensitive Siliguri Corridor; Watch

In a key development, the Indian Army conducted a two-day airborne exercise and a quick response drill near the Siliguri Corridor, which runs along India's northern border with China on March 24 and March 25, according to army officials, reported ANI.

After being airlifted from multiple airbases, some 600 paratroopers from the Indian Army's airborne rapid response teams carried out large-scale airdrops near the Siliguri Corridor," an official said. "Free-fall techniques; insertion, surveillance and targeting practice and seizing of key objectives by going behind enemy lines were all part of the drill,” according to the official.

#IndianArmy conducted #AirborneExercise to validate Aerial Insertion & Rapid Response capabilities along #NorthernBorders. The Exercise entailed airlifting of Airborne troops, large scale drops, rapid regrouping, surveillance of critical targets & capture of objectives. pic.twitter.com/aiReRv0K1J — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 25, 2022

It was the second such exercise in the last three weeks in the area which is considered to be of strategic significance. The Siliguri Corridor in West Bengal is a stretch of land bordering Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. It connects the northeastern region with the rest of India and is considered very important from the military perspective. It is pertinent to mention here that the 60 kilometres long and 22 kilometres wide stretch in Siliguri, West Bengal is popularly known as the ‘Chicken’s Neck Of India.

Notably, this development has come in the backdrop of India's unresolved border conflicts with China. The threat to the Siliguri Corridor is constant as China continues to build roads and airstrips on its side of the border, as the infrastructure might allow China to mobilise quickly in the region. India has also increased its military presence in the region and is building military infrastructure.

India-China relations

Recent years witnessed deteriorating relations between India and China. Along their disputed border in the Himalayan area, the two world powers are fighting one another. The crux of the problem is a disputed border that stretches for 3,440 kilometres (2,100 miles). The line along the border might move due to rivers, lakes, and snowcaps, bringing soldiers to face to face at several points and causing a conflict.

The two countries are also competing to create infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which runs parallel to the border. The construction of a new road leading to a high-altitude air station in India is said to be one of the main causes of a battle with Chinese troops in June last year, which resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers.