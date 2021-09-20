Indian Army Confirms No Increase In Ceasefire Violations From Pakistan In J&K

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (15 Corps), Indian Army, Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Monday said that there has been no increase in ceasefire violations from Pakistan in 2021 as per the matter of Kashmir. Adding to it, he said that there have certain instances of infiltration including two successful ones. Out of these, the first one was neutralized, while the army is now looking for the second successful one. Meanwhile, an operation is also underway for monitoring such activities in the valley.

Lieutenant General DP Pandey also spoke about the ongoing terrorist activities in J&K and said that around 60-70 Pakistani terrorists are currently active in the valley as stated by the IGP and DGP. He further added that around 12 terrorists were recently killed in the districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

In a series of tweets, news agency ANI has reported the statements made by DP Pandey. According to the tweet he said, "There has been no increase in ceasefire violation, this year there has been none, at least in the Kashmir Valley there have been no incidents of ceasefire violation."

According to IGP and DGP, around 60-70 Pakistan terrorists are active here: Lt Gen DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (15 Corps), Indian Army in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/6t7nfJwlxW — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Terrorist activities and ceasefires in Jammu and Kashmir

Over the past few days, the Indian Army has been associated with a continuous counter-operation against the terrorists in the valley and has killed several terrorists till now. At the same time, it is also providing an opportunity to the local terrorists who want to contribute to the restoration of peace in the valley by dropping down their weapons.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke on the same and said that the government is looking forward to dealing strictly with those involved in the terrorist activities and further creating obstacles in maintaining peace and order. Also, the Jammu and Kashmir Police are working together for maintaining peace and sovereignty in the country.

Meanwhile, talking about the recruitment of militants in the valley, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh stated that militants recruitments have fallen down considerably as the youth of the valley are 'acting wise'. He further added that the police needs the young people to focus on building their life and career and further in any such activity.

Image: ANI/PTI