Indian Army Contacts Chinese PLA Over Alleged Abduction Of Arunachal Youth; Return Sought

Swinging into action over the alleged abduction of an Arunachal teen by the Chinese Army, the Indian Army has contacted its Chinese counterpart on Thursday, stated Defence sources to ANI. The Army has sought's China's People's Liberation Army's (PLA) assistance to locate the teen and return him as per standard protocol. A 17-year-old Arunachal youth Miram Taron was allegedly abducted by the Chinese Army on 18 January from Zido village inside Indian territory.

Indian Army contacts PLA over alleged abduction

"Regarding the incident of the missing youth named Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh, it is informed that on receipt of the information, the Indian Army immediately contacted the PLA through established mechanism of hotline informing that an individual, who was collecing herbs and hunting, has lost his way and cannot be found. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate the individual on their side and return him as per established protocol," stated Defence sources to ANI.

Arunachal teen allegedly abducted by Chinese Army: BJP MP

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP's Arunachal Pradesh (East) MP Tapir Gao raised the issue of Taron's alleged abduction. Gao stated that Taron has been kidnapped from Lungta Jor area where the Chinese army has built a road inside Indian territory. He added that Taron's friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported the abduction. Seeking the teen's early release, Gao urged the Centre to intervene.

Alarmed at the alleged kidnapping, Congress MLA from Pasighat Ninong Ering spoke to Republic, expressing concern for the teen's safety. He stated that the two boys had allegedly gone inside the area which has been intruded by China while inside Indian territory. He rued that after 50 years of governance, Arunachal citizens were still facing such issues. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi too expressed solidarity with Taron's family and slammed PM Modi's silence on the issue.

Earlier in September 2020, 5 Arunachal people who had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military. Two others, who were in the group, managed to escape and informed the police. The kidnapped - Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri - were later handed over back to the Indian Army a few days later.

Indo-China LAC talks

In the 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China, both parties agreed to follow the State Leaders' direction and endeavour to resolve the lingering concerns as soon as possible. The two countries also agreed to build on recent accomplishments and make concerted efforts to maintain security and stability in the Western Sector, notably during the winter season. Notably, China has forayed 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh, as per a new Pentagon report.

Over the last round of talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC, while India pre-empted PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake capturing positions of 'strategic importance' in the Fingers area. While disengagement has been completed north and south of Pangong Tso, it is yet to be completed in friction points such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang. 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6, 2020 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.