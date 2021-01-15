'Indian Army Contending With Triple Challenges In Northern Command,' Says Lt Gen YK Joshi

On the occasion of 73rd Army Day, Northern Indian Army Commander, Lieutenant General YK Joshi remarked that the Northern Command had triple challenges at its helm, with external terror threats from Pakistan and China at the LoC and LAC respectively, and the volatile dynamics of Jammu and Kashmir.

"First we have the western adversary that is Pakistan which has not relented from using terror as an instrument of state policy. Secondly, we have northern borders where we have seen the Chinese belligerence on the LAC where it has tried to alter the status quo which has been contested with resolve and courage by the Indian Army. Thirdly, the internal situation in J&K is stable and under control but has the propensity to flare up at any time. There is also the collusivity factor with threat ranging from supplying of weapons to sharing of operational practices and so on," said the Northern Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi.

While speaking on the situation at the LAC, Lt Gen YK Joshi remarked that given the challenging weather and terrain of the region, the Indian Army had displayed immense grit and determination to match the Chinese belligerence in giving them a befitting reply. "Northern Command is now perched at a position of operational advantage and are negotiating with the PLA from a position of equivalence," he said.

Emphasizing on the relentless operations along the Northern Command, he spoke about how the Army with its robust multi-agency grid in the hinterland had forced the deep state in Pakistan to recalibrate its attempts to unleash terror onto the Indian soil via J&K. A success of the Indian Army, according to Lt Gen YK Joshi was the recently-held peaceful DDC elections.

"The terrorist network across are trying hard to abet recruitment by extensive use of social media. The recent DDC elections have conveyed the resolve and will of the Awaam to shun separatism and embrace democracy. The abrogation of Article 370 and improvement in governance has been a major game changer and helped in restoring faith of the common people in the institutions of the Government," he remarked.

The Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to mark the contributions made by the soldiers and their sacrifices to protect the nation and the lives of the citizens. As part of the Army Day celebrations, Gallantry Awards and Sena Medals are presented to the soldiers. This year, India is celebrating its 73rd Army Day with special reverence to the sacrifice of the Galwan bravehearts.

