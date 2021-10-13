Indian Army Convoy Movements Leaked To ISI Through Arrested Pakistan National

Mohammed Ashraf Ali, the Pakistani national and terrorist who was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police used to keep a close watch on the movements of the Indian Army convoy. He used to pass this information to ISI so that they could attack Indian army troops and could foil the army's operation against terrorists.

"Mohammed Ashraf Ali used to keep a watch on the movement of army vehicles in Jammu. During his stay in Jammu, he committed espionage by passing information about the movements of army convoys and different army vehicles to ISI. Pakistani terrorists were tracking the movement of the Indian army through him," said a source.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police suspects that due to this, army personnel would have been attacked by terrorists.

Limited Conversation

Ali was trained by the ISI to keep his talk short and in brief. He used to talk in limited words through WhatsApp calls, and he would mostly avoid texts. He would call and rarely send messages to avoid cops and intelligence agencies.

Minimum loss theory

An ISI handler used to send him photos of any landmarks and locations to get assignments of weapons that were dumped by their other aide.

"Module one used to dump weapons at said locations as per instruction of ISI. Then Ali had to go to pick up the consignment to hand over to the third module. Number one didn't know about number two and number two didn't know about number three. This is how the plan was executed. Also if one module was caught, ISI man was sure that the other two would not be caught," said the source.

Ali spoke to family

Ali used to talk to his family frequently. He was in touch with his real parents. He changed his number every six months to remove every piece of evidence.

Image: PTI, ANI