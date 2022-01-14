Indian Army Day 2022: Significance, History & Reason Behind Celebrating It On January 15

India is all set to celebrate the 74th Indian Army Day on January 15 wherein the soldiers who are selflessly serving and have served the nation will be honoured. Every year on this day, the national heroes including veterans are recognised for their valour and undying commitment to keep the citizens of India safe in every crisis.

The service that India's army personnel provide to the country is unparalleled. Here's everything you need to know about the history and significance of Indian Army Day.

Why is Indian Army Day celebrated on January 15?

The Indian Army Day is annually celebrated on January 15 in commemoration of Lieutenant General KM Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. General Cariappa took over the position from Britain’s General Francis Bucher, in 1949, who was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Before India gained independence in 1947, the Indian Army, after being formed in 1895, was under British rule and General Cariappa’s acquisition as the chief was the official power transfer.

Gen. Cariappa, who showed his leadership by leading the Indian army during the 1947 Indo-Pak war over Kashmir, was later designated as a Field Marshal. This position is given to the highest-ranking officer in the Indian Army and Cariappa was the second to achieve this title, second only to General Sam Manekshaw.

Significance of Indian Army Day

On the 74th Indian Army Day, many brave hearts will be honoured and an Army parade will be organised in Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi. On this day, veterans awarded with Param Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra also mark their attendance for the celebrations and many more receive Gallantry awards and Sewa Medals for their service. The celebrations this year are going to be fairly significant as the Indian Army achieved many milestones, but also lost India's first Chief of Defence staff, General Bipin Rawat, in a helicopter crash in late December.

Apart from showcasing their strength through advanced weapons acquired by the Indian Army, the soldiers would also carry out a parade donning brand new uniforms. The uniforms have been designed in special collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). You can watch the parade live from the Cariappa Parade ground by tuning in to the links shared in the tweet below at 10:20 am.

(Image: @adgpi/Twitter)