Indian Army Debunks Misinformation Surrounding Anti-terror Operations In J&K's Poonch

Amid the ongoing anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, the Indian Army sources on Tuesday have slammed the propaganda and misinformation surrounding the situation. According to Army sources, the name of a soldier which is being shared as killed is actually alive and serving. The Indian Army has pointed out a report in a national daily which carried the story.

In addition, sources also reported that the misinformation is also being peddled on social media by the terrorist organisation named 'People’s Anti-Fascists Front', an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). On October 12, the terrorist organisation claimed that it carried out an attack. Following that, on Tuesday the organisation also released another video claiming that an Indian Army soldier had been killed.

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane visits J&K

Meanwhile, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir amid his two-day visit to the Union Territory. This comes at a time of increased terrorist attacks and targeted killings in the valley. In addition, General MM Naravane's visit also gains significance as forces have stepped up their ante against terrorists in Poonch where anti-terrorist operations are underway.

According to sources, the Army Chief will visit Jammu where he will be briefed by top commanders including General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar. As of now, COAS General MM Naravane is reviewing the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch and Rajouri sectors. Moreover, General Naravane is being briefed by the commanders on the ground about the present situation and ongoing counter-infiltration operations. In addition, he also undertook a first-hand assessment of the prevailing situation in the valley.

General MM Naravane #COAS visited forward areas of #WhiteKnight Corps & undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control. #COAS was briefed by commanders on the ground about the present situation & ongoing counter-infiltration operations.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/2c9uKC04SY — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 19, 2021

These developments come amid increased attacks after the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan and the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Security forces are concerned over the threats emanating from the Pakistani side, mainly due to reports that Pakistan is trying to push in more terrorists.