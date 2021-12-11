Indian Army Dedicates Parachute Jump To CDS Bipin Rawat, Other Deceased In Chopper Crash

In a special tribute to India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and other Indian Air Force (IAF) officers who lost their lives in a chopper crash on December 8 in Tamil Nadu's Upper Coonoor region, a Motivation Para jump was undertaken by Shatrujeet Brigade to mark 50 years of Tangail Airdrop of 1971 War. The Para jump that took place in Agra, was dedicated to late CDS General Bipin Rawat.

The Central Command of the Indian Army tweeted:

A Motivation Para Jump was undertaken by Shatrujeet Brigade to mark 50 yrs of Tangail Airdrop of #1971War, in the backdrop of #SwarnimVijayVarsh Mashaal. 120 paratroopers & 4 #Veterans who fought the #1971War were led by Lt Gen Y Dimri, GOC-in-C #SuryaCommand.

In a following tweet, the Central Command further informed, "The Para Jump was dedicated to Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 Soldiers & Air Warriors whom we lost on 8 Dec in line of duty, and was a poignant tribute from Army and IAF to the first CDS, who steered jointmanship towards integrated theatres."

'Parachute jump dedicated to our first CDS': Defence Ministry

An official statement of the Union Defence Ministry also said, "The landmark event was commemorated at Agra on 11 December 2021 in the presence of the Victory Flame as a poignant and touching tribute to the veterans who had participated in the Airdrop 50 years ago. As a mark of respect to his professional dynamism, the parachute jump was dedicated to our first CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and the soldiers and air warriors who lost their lives in the line of duty on 8 Dec. Gen Bipin Rawat envisioned jointmanship amongst the services to touch the highest standards of integration and execution. The Parachute jump today was marked by precise coordination between the Army and Air Force in the best spirit of jointmanship."

Final salute to CDS Bipin Rawat

Military personnel drawn from all the three services marched towards the streets as drummers played along in tribute to India's first Chief of Defence Staff. As the mortal remains of General Rawat, carried in a casket wrapped in tricolour, was moved to a gun carriage, decorated with flowers, people showered petals and raised slogans in his praise.

Earlier that day, right outside his official residence, several people who had gathered, raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'General Rawat amar rahe', and 'Uttarakhand ka heera amar rahe', while dignitaries paid floral tributes and last respects till the funeral procession left the bungalow.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@suryacommand