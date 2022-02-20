Indian Army Delivers COVID Booster Doses To Troops In Snow-clad J&K Using Drones

As a part of the Centre's nationwide vaccination campaign, the Indian Army on Saturday used drones to supply the booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the forward troops in the snowbound areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The package which was delivered as a part of the government's mission Sanjeevani, aims to deliver medical supplies to remote areas with the help of drones in the country.

In a video shared by the Indian Army, a drone can be seen picking up a package of COVID-19 vaccines and carrying it over snow-covered areas, delivering it to an army officer in another area. However, due to line-of-sight issues, the drone could not land or come lower, and had to drop it from a height. Meanwhile, the package was well padded for protection and no damage was done to the vaccines.

The video provides brief information about the overall delivery of the medical package starting from its packing to its delivery to the dropping zone.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage

The central government's mission Sanjeevani has played a crucial role during the pandemic when drones were used to deliver essential medical supplies to several remote areas across the country, by the Indian Army as well as the Indian Air Force. Apart from that, India has also supplied medical packages to other countries as a part of its mission and fight against the COVID-19.

This comes at a time when India's total COVID-19 vaccine coverage has crossed 175.33 crores (1,75,33,01,956) on Sunday. While over 27 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 p.m. on Saturday, more than 1.89 precautionary doses have been administered for the identified categories of beneficiaries including health care workers, frontline workers, and people above the age of 60 years.

Notably, India on Saturday had reported 2,597 active coronavirus cases followed by 4,44,646 total recoveries and 4,746 fatalities.

