Preparing for the winter haul along the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Sector amid the stand-off with China, the Indian Army has enhanced the firepower with its Artillery deployments along the LAC. Along with the Bofors and M777 Ultra Light Howitzers, Artillery has deployed Long Range Vectors in the Eastern sector.

The Pinaka MRLS (Multi Rocket Launch System) and Smerch MBRL (Multi Barrel Rocket Launchers) have been adequately deployed in the Bumla sector in Arunachal Pradesh. These Multi Barrel Rocket Launchers have a long range and can destroy the enemy within seconds with multiple rocket attacks with precision and high mobility in the tough terrain and extreme weather conditions.

Republic in its special coverage of the Eastern Command witnessed the deployment drills of the Pinaka and Smerch Guns along the LAC.

Rocket launchers to hit targets at up to 38 km

These potent Long Range Vectors are undergoing exercises close to LAC in order to enhance the capability and operational readiness. These guns can strike deep into enemy territory with precision. The Indigenous Pinaka MRLS has been designed by ARDE while Smerch MBRLS is Russia-made. Pinaka weapon system is the State of Art, Autonomous Rocket Artillery System which can engage area targets up to 38km at Mean Sea Level.

Along with the Eastern sector at 15,500 Ft altitude, the ranges are enhanced significantly which further augments the deep strike capability of the weapon system. A battery of six launchers of Pinaka can fire a salvo of 72 rockets in 44 seconds thereby neutralising an area of 1000m by 800m. The Smerch system is the longest range conventional rocket system in our inventory having a maximum range of 90 Km. A battery of four launchers can fire a salvo of 48 rockets in 40 seconds neutralising an area of 1200m X 1200m.

Next level Pinakas to fire targets up to 75km

Both these weapon systems are designed to fire a variety of ammunition like high explosives and submunitions against area targets. The upgraded version of the Pinaka ammunition system is already in the production line and can fire up to a range of 75km with superior precision which significantly enhances the existing capability manifolds. The Quick response and high accuracy of these weapon systems ensure the delivery of a large volume of fire against critical and time-sensitive enemy targets, within a very short time.

The Indian Army is monitoring the border situation closely as China continues to hold troop and weapon deployment in in-depth areas as well as close to the LAC. Army has not only adequately matched the Chinese deployments to counter any threat along LAC in the Arunachal sector but also intensified its combat drills on multiple layers.