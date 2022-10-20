Indian Army Design Bureau Develops Long-range Detonation System 'AgniAstra'

The 12th edition of DefExpo has begun and is taking place at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The event exhibits Land, Naval and Homeland Security Systems. One special feature of DefExpo-2022 is that the event has been kept exclusive to Indian companies. Following the inaugural ceremony of the event, an Indian Army officer showcased the indigenously-developed long-range detonation system called ‘AgniAstra’ at the India Pavilion.

Captain Rajprasad from the Army Design Bureau showcased the indigenously-developed AgniAstra, which has been described as a Multi-Target Remote-Controlled Blaster. AgniAstra is meant for utilisation in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations and aims to minimise direct human intervention in the defusal of mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

According to the Indian Army, AgniAstra will cater to the needs of platoon commanders leading the troops into operations in a hostile environment, especially to counter the threat of IEDs and mines that are detonated by a remote control.

What is Army Design Bureau?

Spearheading the Indian Army’s Make-in-India initiative, the Army Design Bureau (ADB) undertakes technology scans and identification of technologies for acquisition and development. Moreover, the ADB facilitates research and development efforts with Industry, academia, DRDO & DPSUs, and provides inputs that enable them to understand user requirements while initiating cases of design and development with the industry.

Captain Rajprasad of the Army Design Bureau had previously developed unmanned robotic platforms for the detection of mines and the disposal of IEDs. Moreover, he had also developed wireless electronic detonation systems for the long-range firing of targets. The officer’s innovations were displayed by the Indian Army on Army Day in 2021.

Image: ANI, Unsplash