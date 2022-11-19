Indian Army Destroys Hand Grenade Claimed By Terror Outfit TRF In J&K's Baramulla

A hand grenade was found in the main market of Azadganj in the Baramulla area of J&K in the late hours of November 19. The security forces have cordoned off the area and the bomb squad was rushed in after the recovery of the explosive.

According to Republic's sources, the grenade has been recovered from a busy market area in Baramulla and security forces have launched an investigation to uncover more details.

#BREAKING | Hand grenade recovered in J&K's Baramulla; Forces rushed to the spot.



Sources revealed that the traffic was halted in the Azadganj area as it is one of the busiest markets in Baramulla. As per the latest updates, the bomb disposal squad has destroyed the grenade at a firing range at Baramulla's Ushkura and traffic was soon resumed on the Kupwara Baramulla national highway. What's more, is that The Resistant Front (TRF), a banned terror outfit came forward claiming responsibility for the grenade which it intended to use against the Indian Army's 46RR at Azadgunj's bus stand.

Meanwhile, the cordon and search operation by the Indian Army's 46RR, 53BN CRPF and the Baramulla police is still underway at many locations in Baramulla town. An offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), TRF is backed by Pakistan to carry out anti-India activities. Notably, the latest attempt to disrupt J&K's peace and stability comes just hours after the armed forces foiled an infiltration bid from Pakistan's side along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district. The infiltration was attempted the intervening night of November 17 and 18 at approximately 11 pm, however, the alert forces managed to neutralise the terrorist and recover war-like stores.

TRF emerges again

The TRF has emerged again after the recent killing of a police officer in Srinagar. The officer identified as J&K assistant sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad was killed while head constable Fayaz Ahmad and SPO Abu Bakar were injured earlier this year in July for which TRF openly claimed responsibility. The terror group also issued threats of "surprise attacks" in the future saying it will target everyone who collaborates with the security forces.