WATCH: Indian Army Destroys Live Mortar Shells Fired By Pakistan Army Targeting J&K Public

Continuing its efforts to maintain peace and protect the country despite Pakistan's designs, the Indian Army destroyed live mortar shells in Nowshera district

Continuing its efforts to maintain peace and protect the country despite Pakistan's inimical designs, the Indian Armed Forces destroyed live mortar shells fired by the Pak army in the Nowshera district on Monday. In the video accessed by Republic TV, Indian Armed Force personnel can be seen risking their lives as they detonate live mortar shells fired by the Pakistan Army in order to save the lives of the civilians at the border.

Last week, the Pulwama police averted a major terror bid after a car laden with IED explosives was intercepted and was made to explode in situ of the BDS, avoiding a major attack on our security forces.   

