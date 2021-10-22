Indian Army Detects & Defuses 2 IEDs At Poonch Encounter Site In Jammu & Kashmir; WATCH

In a major crackdown on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian forces on Friday detected and defused two suspected box-type improvised explosive devices (IED) in the Poonch district. In an exclusive video accessed by Republic Media Network, the detection and diffusion of the IEDs in the Bhata Durian Forest by the Indian forces can be seen.

The deafening sound of diffusion through the explosion heard in the video makes evident the grave plans of Pakistan and Pakistan-backed terrorists against India. The development comes as the forces continue with the encounter in the Poonch district, which is one of the longest anti-terrorist operations in recent times. The encounter, which has involved fierce fighting between the security forces and terrorists has so far led to the death of nine soldiers including two army officers.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third time in the past two days that the forces have detected IEDs in Jammu and Kashmir. On Thursday, an IED was detected and defused in the forest area of Sawalkot in Ratnagiri ridge. A day before that, on Wednesday the security faces had detected and defused an IED in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir

This comes in the backdrop of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of eleven civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations over several weeks. Of the 11 people killed, five were non-locals while the remaining were Kashmiri residents. The targeted killings started with the gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar. Later, a street food vendor Virender Paswan and two teachers -- Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur -- and were killed by terrorists. Thereafter, two labourers from Bihar named Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev were shot dead in Kulgam. What is to be noted here is that in all instances, terrorists have checked the Aaadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if found to be non-locals or non-Muslims.

Meanwhile, in response, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley and other major cities against terrorist organizations such as TRF, LeT, and Hizbul Mujahideen.