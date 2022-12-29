Indian Army Detects Suspicious Movement Across LoC, Heavy Firing Reported In Poonch

Heavy firing was reported in the Khadi Karmara area near the Line Of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch on December 29, Republic's sources revealed.

The incident marks the first time gunshots were heard along the Indo-Pak border since India and Pakistan entered a ceasefire agreement in February 2021.

According to Republic's sources, the Indian Army detected suspected movement along LoC in Poonch following which officers opened fire on the intruders.

In the same month, three terrorists were gunned down by the Army in Poonch while they tried to infiltrate. While the body of one infiltrator was recovered by the Army, the other two corpses were taken by the villagers in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Just last month in November, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by a terrorist along the LoC in Rajouri. The intruder is said to have died after stepping on a minefield, following which the Army recovered war-like stores from his possession.

Although if not a ceasefire, Pakistan has been trying to infiltrate Indian territories on multiple occasions. The latest instance was on November 28, when the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone while one escaped back onto the Pakistani side.