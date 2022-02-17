Indian Army Disallows 5 Breeds Of Dogs In Delhi Cantonment After Officer's Son Attacked

The Indian Army has decided not to permit certain breeds of dogs as pets in the community living areas inside the Delhi cantonment. The decision has been taken after a severe dog attack incident in one of the defence localities that come under the Delhi Cantonment. The order states that on December 29, 2021, the five-year-old son of an army officer staying in Pratap Chowk, was attacked by a dog (Rottweiler breed) of another serving officer staying in the same locality. The attack was so ferocious and brutal that the complete face and head of his son were injured badly with serious lacerations of 6-7cm wide. After the incident was reported to the authorities, the decision has been taken for strict compliance that says certain breeds of ferocious dogs are recommended not to be permitted in community living areas while in Bungalows and Independent houses, discretion may be allowed with a dog warning on gate ensuring that the pet does not move out of walled premises. The breeds that will not be permitted inside the community living areas are:

Rottweiler

Pit Bull

American Bull Dog

Bull Mastiff

German Shepherd

The military authorities indicate that this decision is based on a particular incident in Delhi, hence it stands for the particular military station as of now. Soon, Army may expand this decision for other Cantonment areas too, considering the safety and security of the residents, especially children.

The investigation of the particular incident also brought out that when the dog bite incident took place, the handler for the dog was not the owner (Officer) but the military buddy so was pointed out that the command exercised by the owner will be more effective as compared to that of the military buddy. The Army authorities also mentioned that time and again, various advisories at many stations are being promulgated that certain menial jobs should not be undertaken by military buddies. Utilising manpower for the aforesaid job by the officer is a direct violation of such advisories.

Keeping above it should be ensured that no military buddies be utilised for such menial jobs. In case a violation is found, then the CMP report is to be generated and if found guilty, the pet dog is recommended to be moved out of the military area.

The circular also states that the pet dogs should be vaccinated and the severity/ferocity of the pet must be assessed by an RVC representative. The pet dogs must be properly leashed while moving outdoors.

Image: Pixabay, Representative