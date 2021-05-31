Indian Army Distributes Food And Other Items To Needy In Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara Village

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are people across the country who have been hit hard by the COVID restrictions. Lending a helping hand in India's battle against the pandemic, the Indian Army personnel went beyond their call of duty and distributed items to the needy across Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara village.

Besides distributing essential food items to the needy, the Indian Army personnel also distributed COVID medical kits, including PPE kits, masks and sanitisers in J&K's Kupwara village. The humane gesture was well-received by locals and they lauded the brave men, who put their lives at risk to bring relief to the villagers.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, one of the locals said that the COVID curfew situation would have been very bad for him if the defence personnel had not distributed food items. He praised the defence forces for providing wheat, rice, sugar and other staples so that the lockdown is not affected and the citizens also don't have to go hungry. Mohammad Ramzan, a resident of Lone Harii village said: "I want to thank the India Army on behalf of our village. They had helped us earlier too."

Coronavirus: 29 more deaths in Jammu and Kashmir

The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 3,870 on Sunday with 29 more fatalities, while 2,256 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,88,940, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 823 were from the Jammu division and 1,433 were from the Kashmir division, they said. Srinagar district recorded the highest 350 new cases, followed by 339 in Jammu district and 190 in Ganderbal district, officials said. The number of active cases stands at 37,677, while 2,47,393 patients have recovered so far, officials said. The death toll due rose to 3,870 after 29 patients died in the past 24 hours, they added.

