Indian Army Distributes Free Ration To The Needy In J&K, Creates Awareness About COVID-19

Amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus crisis, the Indian Army on Friday distributed free ration to the daily wage earners, migrant workers and the needy in different regions of Jammu and Kashmir. The purpose of this initiative is to help the disadvantaged people pull through the lockdown with minimal problems. Hundreds of people have benefited so far and the Indian Army will continue to reach out to more people of J&K in the coming days. Moreover, the military personnel have already started posting leaflets containing precautionary measures and guidelines throughout the Kashmir valley. This would help educate the people and safeguard them from becoming carriers of the disease.

'Operation Namaste'

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army launched ‘Operation Namaste’ to fight against the novel coronavirus. COAS General Manoj Naravane stated that it was the Indian Army’s duty to help the government in its fight against COVID-19. Exuding confidence in the success of this operation, he mentioned that Army personnel could seek help from command wise helplines.

Indian Army takes measures to combat COVID-19

The Indian Army on Thursday issued fresh instructions in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. For instance, the Army has begun to identify infrastructure for setting up quarantine/isolation centres in each military station. Furthermore, it expressed its willingness to support the civil administration with its network of hospitals and lab facilities at COVID-19 hotspots. It is also preparing a plan to augment health experts in severely affected areas if required. Additionally, the medical personnel of the Indian Army will be imparted online training to be prepared for immediate intervention. Meanwhile, the Indian Army's Northern Command has started several helplines across the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh to advise people on their concerns related to COVID-19.

