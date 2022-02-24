Indian Army donates 1 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal Army

Kathmandu, Feb 24 (PTI) The Indian Army on Thursday gifted one lakh doses of India-made anti-COVID-19 vaccines to the Nepal Army as part of the efforts of the two militaries to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The vaccines were handed over by Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan, President Gorkha Brigade, to Lt Gen Bal Krishna Karki, VCOAS of the Nepali Army.

Lt Gen Ananthanarayanan lauded the gallantry and commitment of the gorkha soldiers in the Indian Army and expressed his commitment to serve the Gorkha community.

The vaccines donated by the Indian Army will be administered to Nepal Army and Indian Gorkha Army personnel as well as their family members, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Army headquarters.

The Indian Army has been assisting the Nepali Army to fight Covid-19 through various kinds of assistance since 2020 including Covishield vaccine, medical equipment, ambulances, etc. This latest gift of vaccines is another testament to the close cooperation between the two armies and the two countries, particularly in times of need, the Indian embassy said in a statement.

Lt Gen Karki thanked the Indian Army and government of India for the assistance. "This will provide further help in our fight against the Covid–19," he said, adding that it will further strengthen relations between the two militaries. PTI SBP ZH ZH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)