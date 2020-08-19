Indian Army Donates Plasma On State's Call In Assam

When it comes to serving the Nation, the Indian Army is unmatched. Be it in the borders or at times of natural calamity, they have proved it over and over through their grit and determination.

In Assam, the Indian Army came forward in a new avatar on Wednesday. The brave hearts of the army who won over Covid-19 have voluntarily come forward to donate their plasma on call of the State government's health department.

45 soldiers of the 4 Corp in Tezpur volunteered for the cause, in a Plasma Donation Camp organised jointly by 4 Corp of Indian Army also known as Gajraj Crops and the National Health Mission, Assam at the Tezpur Medical College Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the contributions of the Indian Army to the Nation as well as Assam in particular. "We are thankful to the army for responding to our call within a short span of time. It was when I visited Tezpur fortnight back, that I called upon GOC 4 Corp Lt General Santanu Dayal and he immediately responded," Dr Sarma said.

He further added that after 15 days the soldiers who donated plasma today will donate again. He said, "We are grateful that they came from the borders to donate plasma. After recovering from Covid, most of them joined their posts along the border, but responding to our request they came to donate today. They will again donate for the cause after 15 days."

The minister also spoke in length about the continuous effort the Indian Army has been putting in to bring peace in the region. Speaking to the media, Lt General Santanu Dayal said, "Indian Army is always ready to serve the Nation."

Hailing the soldiers for their contribution, he said that they have made the nation proud. Principal Secretary of Health department, Samir Sinha in his keynote address said that the contribution of the Plasma donors will be inscribed in golden letters in the future as a clinical history of the pandemic will be written.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, soldiers who have donated their plasma said that they are always ready to serve the nation in any way possible.

