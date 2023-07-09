Indian Army Draws From Ukraine Conflict, Spells Tough Times For Chinese Armour In Ladakh

In the ongoing military standoff between India and China, now entering its fourth year, the Indian Army continues to enhance its weapons and capabilities in the Eastern Ladakh sector. This includes conducting regular army drills, exercises, and conventional operations to prepare for emergency situations. According to a media report, the Indian Army's mechanised division recently carried out special drills simulating a crossing of the Indus River and into Pakistan. These drills aim to prepare for contingencies where the army must take action if adversaries attempt to capture Indian sectors using valley routes in the region.

Strengthening armoured force

The drills involved the participation of T90 and T72 tanks, as well as BMP 2 vehicles. Remarkably, the Indian Army has deployed armour at heights of up to 16,000 feet, making it one of the few armies in the world to do so. The outdated notion of restricting armour to plains and deserts no longer applies. The induction of mechanised divisions in Eastern Ladakh began in 2014, but after the Galwan conflict, the numbers of armoured units substantially increased. To further strengthen its armoured mountain warfare capabilities and counter the Chinese armoured forces, India is now developing its own light tank.

Modern weaponry inductions: Dhanush howitzers and more

Dhanush howitzers,Kalyani M4 Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle,and All terrain vehicles in eastern Ladakh (Photo Credit: ANI)

The recent inductions in the Indian Army include the indigenous Dhanush howitzer, capable of striking targets up to 48 km away. Additional 114 Dhanush from the Ordnance Factory Board will be joining soon. The M4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicle, designed for high-speed troop movement in harsh terrains, has also been deployed to counter the adversary's fast-moving vehicles. The Army has enhanced its surveillance equipment with the induction of the Tata Rajak system, which provides enhanced observation and detection capabilities. Additionally, plans are underway to induct the K-9 Vajra self-propelled artillery guns and Spike anti-tank guided missiles in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

A land-centric victory: Indian Army's new approach

A highlight of the report is the procurement of All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) in significant numbers. These vehicles are used to transport troops, equipment, and supplies to forward posts. Indian Army Chief, Manoj Pande, has frequently mentioned the lessons learned from the Ukraine conflict, including the usage of more agile and mobile platforms. Last month, the Eastern Command of the Indian Army shared an image of an ATV with an Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) mount, possibly a milan anti-tank guided missile.

Lt Gen RP Kalita, conducts a comprehensive review of operational preparedness at Ranchi Military Station, focusing on the utilization of agile and mobile platforms during his two-day visit to the Cockrel Division. (Photo Credit: @easterncomd)

The newly inducted Mahindra Armado Light specialist vehicle also features a flame or fagot launcher (an ATGM mount), manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). The Army has ordered approximately 1300 Armados, but it remains unclear which variants have been procured.

The image depicts variants of the Mahindra Armado, including one mounted with manpads that could effectively serve as a Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS).(PhotoCredit:Twitter@adgpi/Mahindra)

General Pande has repeatedly emphasised the need for the forces to be modern and agile while highlighting that the ‘notion of victory’ remains land-centric. He stated, "Transformation, the way we look at it, is to enable us to become a more modern, more agile, and more battle-ready force to prepare us to meet all future challenges effectively."

ATGMs on agile ATVs: leveraging lessons from Russia-Ukraine conflict

The utilisation of ATGMs mounted on agile ATVs has proven effective in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ukrainian buggies equipped with Stugna-P ATGMs have successfully destroyed Russian armour, showcasing their mobility, firepower, and hit-and-run tactics. Later in the war, the Russians also started utilising the same tactics. However, this isn't the first time the agility factor via lighter vehicles has come into play. The ‘shoot and scoot’ tactic has long existed as an effective tactic to counter an enemy with more numbers.

Ukrainian All Terrain Vehicles with Stugna-P ATGM (Credit: Twitter)

Similarly, US special forces have employed ATGMs mounted on all-terrain vehicles, such as the MRZR Polaris, with Javelin missiles during the Battle of Mosul. This approach offers a cost-effective solution as agile ATVs can target enemy armoured columns while posing a significant threat to their resources. In the future, these ATVs, alongside loitering munitions and other unmanned platforms, could present a formidable challenge to Chinese armour and serve as a force multiplier for the Indian armed forces in the Eastern Ladakh sector.