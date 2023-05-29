Indian Army Drones Hover Over Violence-hit Manipur After Scores Of Militants Dead | WATCH

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles are carrying out joint rescue operations across villages of Manipur following violence in the district of Kakching on Sunday. Security forces have deployed unmanned aerial vehicles to track episodic violence. More than 2,000 people have been rescued from Serou and Pangaltabi villages. Drones are hovering over tense areas where militants were recently gunned down.

Manipur | Army & Assam Rifles undertake rescue operations in Kakching district in Manipur.



As many as 40 militants are said to have been eliminated by security forces so far. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said those eliminated were part of a group involved in torching homes and firing at civilians. Officials say the death toll from clashes between suspected Kuki militants and the armed forces rose to five after three succumbed to injuries.

Twelve people were injured in separate clashes between militants and security forces. Meanwhile, Union Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to the violence-hit state.

Security forces have recovered a large cache of weapons from several areas and 22 people were nabbed. Nearly 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles soldiers are combing through the streets of Manipur.

The current bout of violence began in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts on May 3 over the proposed inclusion of people from the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list.

Meiteis account for 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. The Nagas and Kukis constitute 40% of the population.