5 Pakistani Terrorists Eliminated In Kupwara, War-like Stores Recovered In Joint Ops

"It's a big success when such a huge number of Pak terrorists are killed," Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir Zone, told Republic.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Indian Army

Terrorists eliminated in Kupwara (Image: Republic)


Five highly trained Pakistani terrorists of 'JK Ghaznavi Force' were eliminated on Friday as the joint forces successfully foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jumagund Sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. According to Major General G Kalia, GoC 28 Div, the infiltrators were intercepted by joint ambush parties and the Indian Army recovered a huge cache of weapons from their possession. 

While addressing a press conference, GoC 28 Div G Kalia said, "Large inputs about infiltration are being received by the forces these days and about the Jumagund area, input had come from JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police). The entire area was kept under surveillance. On the intervening night 15-16th June, the movement of terrorists was picked up. On being intercepted the terrorists attacked the joint ambush parties which was retaliated and the firefight resulted in the encounter and neutralisation of all five heavy armed terrorists, without any collateral damage."

Indian Army sends strong message to Pak-backed terrorists

GoC 28 Div G Kalia informed that after conducting searches, 'war-like stores that include 5 AK47 rifles, magazines, binoculars, etc. were recovered by the security forces that have been working to ensure peace in the region'.

"It's a big success when such a huge number of Pakistani terrorists are killed," Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone, told Republic TV. "Neutralisation of the terrorists in the Jumagund sector sends a strong message to Pakistan terror outfits backed by Pakistan Army," he added.

"Timely action and close coordination between the JKP and Indian Army led to the foiling of the infiltration attempt and potential threat to peace in the hinterland. Anti-terror operation like this marks a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts by the security forces to counter terrorism,” Kumar further added.

The ADGP Kashmir revealed that the group was affiliated with the banned Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF). This terror outfit has Rafiq Nai and Shamsher Nai alias Zafar Iqbal, both residents of Poonch presently settled in Pakistan-occupied J&K (POJK) as handlers and Murtaza Pathan alias Ghaznvi, residents of Faisalabad in Pakistan, an Afgan veteran affiliated with Deoband School of Thought as operational commander supervising tactical aspect from POJK. On June 13, a joint party of Kupwara police and Army gunned down two foreign terrorists and foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector of the Kupwara district.

