Indian Army Extends Skill Development Training To Kin Of Terrorists Killed In Jammu

In a bid to encourage youth to refrain from the path of violence and join the mainstream, the Indian Army is providing skill development training and employment opportunities to several young people in Jammu's Kishtwar district. As a part of their initiative, the Indian Army in its message to the pro-terror lobby is also training relatives of some certain active terrorists and other neutralized terrorists for providing them an opportunity to earn a livelihood.

As per Republic's ground coverage, many young people can be seen gathered to participate in the skill development training programs carried out by the Army. Also, Army officers were seen interacting with the people and further encouraging them to join the mainstream through various employment opportunities.

Among the present people, Aqib Hussain, a relative of a slain terrorist said that the Indian Army has trained them for 90 days and they will soon start their own shop. "We want to thank the Indian Army as they remain always available for us. I also want to tell others to come here", he added.

Another attendee, Junaid Ahmed, who is the nephew of top terror commander Jehangir Saroori urging his uncle and others to surrender said that the Army has trained them and now it is of great help.

'It will send a strong message to the local people': Major General Sanjay Soi

Speaking on the Army's initiative, Retired Major General Sanjay Soi spoke to Republic and lauded the efforts of the Indian Army. He said that the army was never against the enemy or against the nation. "I have served several tenures in Jammu and Kashmir and I can say that the relatives of the terrorists are normal citizens and they have nothing to do with terrorism. These initiatives aim to the lookout so that the local people are empowered. Indian Army has always gone out of its way to provide every possible support to the people including education, medical, health, among others.

Further calling it a "wonderful initiative", Major General Soi said that it will send a strong message to the local population that the Indian Army is present to support them and further to empower them to join the mainstream and will also provide them the scope to grow.

