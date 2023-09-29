Indian Army Eyes Artillery Reinforcement, Proposes Buying 400 Indigenous Howitzers

In a significant move aimed at bolstering its indigenous defence capabilities, the Indian Army has put forth a proposal to the Indian Defense Ministry to acquire 400 howitzers from Indian manufacturers. This initiative falls in line with the Indian Army's efforts to promote domestically designed and developed weapon systems.

General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy convey greetings and best wishes to All Ranks, Veterans & Families of the Regiment of #Artillery on 197th Gunners' Day.#GunnersDay#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/Bq32KSZzDl September 28, 2023

The Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery is actively seeking to leverage the expertise of the Indian industry to manufacture 155 mm/52 calibre Towed Gun Systems (TGS). These systems are intended to be lighter, more versatile and capable of accommodating future technological advancements. Notably, the Regiment of Artillery celebrated the 197th Gunners' Day on September 28, 2023.

Proposal details and Buy Indian-IDDM category

According to senior officials from the MoD, a proposal to procure 400 units of 155 mm 52 calibre towed gun systems, accompanied by towing vehicles, has been submitted to the Defense Ministry. This proposal falls under the Buy Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured (IDDM) category. The government is expected to deliberate on the matter during a high-level meeting in the near future.

The objective of this endeavour is to develop a completely indigenous howitzer. The Indian Army is keen on having lighter and more deployable guns, especially in high-altitude regions similar to the older Bofors guns. Notably, the Indian Army’s engagement against the violent actions of the People’s Liberation Army in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020, reinforced the government’s vision of achieving self-reliance in the defence sector and catering to the need of the nation’s armed forces.

Mediumisation strategy and timeline

This procurement aligns with the Indian Army's broader plan for mediumisation with indigenous guns, and the acquisition process is slated to conclude by 2042. Over the past decade, the Indian Army has already inked contracts for the purchase of 155 mm howitzers. Several regiments have been equipped with these guns, including Dhanush, Sharang, Ultra Light Howitzers (ULH), and K-9 Vajra Self-Propelled Guns. Notably, Bharat Forge Limited is a prominent DPSU, involved in the manufacturing of artillery systems, including the Kalyani M4 ultra-light howitzer. The 155mm ULH was recently displayed as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat equipment's exhibition at the IPACC meeting in New Delhi’s Manekshaw Center.

The Dhanush guns represent an electronic upgrade of the venerable Bofors guns, while the Sharang guns have been up-gunned from 130mm to 155mm calibre. Additionally, seven regiments have been outfitted with ULHs, and five have received self-propelled guns. These efforts underscore India's commitment to enhancing its indigenous defence capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign imports.