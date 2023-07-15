Indian Army Fixes Major Breach In Yamuna Embankment At Indraprastha Regulator

As Delhi continues to remain submerged in water due to the swelling water levels of River Yamuna and the water breaching the embankments to flood the city, the Army came to the rescue of the city along with the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF). In a swift operation by the Army, NDRF, and the local administration on the intervening night of July 14 and July 15, the breached embankment at the Indraprastha regulator was sealed to prevent floodwater from entering Delhi, the Lt Governor's Office said on Friday. The breach was sealed by Army personnel and workers, Lt Governor VK Saxena's office said in a midnight tweet.

“My heartfelt gratitude to our ordinary Workmen & Jawans and Officers of the Indian Army for their untiring efforts in sealing the bund breach on Yamuna, opposite WHO building & opening the gates at ITO barrage in Delhi,” Said Delhi LG Saxena. According to officials, with the breach now sealed, the flow of the Yamuna will be regulated with pumps being pushed into service to flush out the water. The work on repairing the regulator will now be started.

Why Delhi was flooded and what did the Army do?

The regulator of the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department of the Delhi government, which was under repair collapsed on Thursday (July 13) evening. This was after water gushed into drain number 12 leading to the damage of the regulator and thus resulting in flooding of Ring Road at WHO, ITO, IP Metro Station, IP Estate.

The Engineering Core of the Indian Army with 3 officers, 6 JCOs, and 45 jawans, apart from other workmen, have completed about 80% of the work on restoring the embankment, the breach of which had led to the river water gushing into the drain no. 12 and damaging its regulator. This work is likely to be completed by midnight, thereafter works of restoring the regulator at the mouth of the drain will commence. In a positive and encouraging development, water that was flowing into the drain from the river has already begun to take the opposite course slowly. Once the Bund is sealed, pumps will start pumping the overflowing water from the drain into the river.

Another unit of the Indian Army deployed since morning has also been successful in clearing the silt and sludge that had jammed the 5 gates of ITO Barrage and prevented their opening. It is expected that these gates will now be hydraulically opened rather than cutting through them, as the Army was initially planning. Speaking to reporters after inspecting the regulator, Saxena said, "Army, NDRF, irrigation department, and Jal Board are working together and I am hopeful of some positive results in the next four-five hours." He had said efforts were being made by the Army to prevent flood water from entering the city by using sandbags, braces, and stone boulders.

PM Modi speaks with LG Saxena, HM Amit Shah

Following a conversation with the Prime Minister yesterday night and subsequent telecon with the Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah early in the morning today, the Lt. governor had been in touch with heads of the Engineering Core and NDRF since 7.30 AM. The contingent of the Army Engineering Core arrived on the site of the collapsed regulator at 8.30 AM and operations began around 10.30 AM when the LG arrived. The Chief Minister arrived thereafter at around 11 AM.