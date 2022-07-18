Last Updated:

Indian Army Flags Off Kargil Vijay Diwas Motor Bike Expedition From National War Memorial

The Indian Army flagged off the Kargil Vijay Diwas Motor Bike expedition on 18 July 22 by Lieutenant General BS Raju, from National War Memorial, Delhi.

The Indian Army Kargil Vijay Diwas Motor Bike expedition was flagged off on 18 July 2022 by Lieutenant General BS Raju, Vice Chief Of Army Staff from the National War Memorial, New Delhi.

At the flagging-off ceremony, a memento was presented to Lieutenant General BS Raju by Brigadier AK Singh, Commander 39 Artillery Brigade, Captain of the bike rally. 

Afterwards, the rally flag was presented to the riding team by the Vice Chief Of Army Staff. Notably, the bike rally will culminate at Kargil War Memorial, Dras on 26 July 22.

The event is organised to commemorate the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas and also forms part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Celebrations. 

Over the next 6 days, a team of 30 serving personnel of Dhruva Command would embark on a rally through J&K, Ladakh as a commemoration of the spirit of the Indian Army.

The bikers embark on this ‘dream expedition’ endeavour to replicate the indomitable spirit of the Kargil bravehearts by rekindling the spirit of courage and adventure synonymous with the Indian Army.

The rally intends to spread the message of patriotism and boost the morale of the entire Nation by highlighting the show of grit & determination portrayed by our brave soldiers.

