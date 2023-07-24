Indian Army Flags Off Tri-service Bike Women Rally To Commemorate 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas

To commemorate the 24th anniversary of victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict of 1999, the Army today flagged off a tri-services women's motorcycle rally from its HQ in Srinagar to the Kargil War Memorial, Drass, Ladakh.The rally was flagged off by 15 Corps Chief Lt. General Rajiv Ghai.

The 25-member team, including 15 serving Army officers, will celebrate the victory of the armed forces in the Kargil war and pay tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation at Drass.

(Image: Firdous Wani, Republic)

During the journey, the bikers have traversed through the plains of Haryana and Punjab, and now they will traverse through the mighty Zojila Pass to reach the Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

Empowering women in Tri-Services: Celebrating 24th Kargil Divas

"It is a great initiative taken by the defense services to celebrate the 24th Kargil Divas. Women participating are an example of women's empowerment in the Tri-Services," said Manisha, who is part of the bikers' team, told Republic.

Shunain, a Class 5th student, said he was excited to see the women bikers."I have never seen this kind of event, particularly the participation of women riders. Apart from paying tributes to the fallen soldiers of the Kargil war, it feels great to know the heroic tales of these war soldiers," he said.A thousand kilometers covered: Reaching Drass this evening.Meanwhile, the bikers will be reaching Drass this evening after covering a distance of around 1,000 km.

(Image: Firdous Wani, Republic)

Pertinently, on July 18, the women's bike rally was flagged off by Army Chief General Manoj Pande from the National War Memorial (NWM), New Delhi.