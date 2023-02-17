Indian Army Flaunts Indigenous Technological Prowess At Aero India 2023

As the Defence Exhibition Council of India wraps up the biennial air show and aviation exhibition Aero India 2023, the five-day event saw various indigenous developments by private domestic defence companies as well as Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) in the aviation and defence sector. Furthermore, officials from the Indian Army displayed various technological advancements in the domain of surveillance and monitoring. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande reviewed several innovative projects exhibited by the Indian Army at Aero India 2023 on Wednesday.

This included an external fixator for treating hand fractures developed by Colonel Vijay Pandey in addition to Colonel Kumar Dharmveer’s Trishul link device which has been developed with an aim to assist avoidance of fratricides during air-to-ground operations by own track helicopters. Colonel Dharmveer’s Trishul Link device has crucial implications for battlefield commanders as it will assist in providing a clear picture of the on-ground situation amid live operations. The indigenously-developed product can also help combat helicopters of the Indian Armed Forces such as Apache and LCH Prachand to identify friends and foes amid combat situations.

Other innovative products by the Indian Army

Army’s Col T Prashant has developed a product named 'PRAHARI' an indigenous system designed for secure data transfer capability. The officer also briefed Army chief Gen Manoj Pande about the light weight, energy efficient & economic to produce&use product at #AeroIndia at B'luru pic.twitter.com/sUfcioIOYG — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

An indigenous system to enable secure data transfer capability for the Indian Army was displayed at the event. The system named ‘PRAHARI’ has been developed by Colonel T Prashant and will cater to the needs of enhancing the force’s logistic and communication capabilities. Furthermore, COAS General Manoj Pande was briefed by the officer about the economics to produce and use, a lightweight and energy-efficient product at the event in Bengaluru.

An indigenous counter Drone system developed by Indian Army’s Lt Col S Chauhan is going to be deployed to stop enemy drones from anti-Indian activities along the international border and Line of Control in Punjab & Jammu-Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/Z2O11g2lf0 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Lt Colonel S Chauhan from the Indian Army displayed an indigenously developed Counter-Drone system. The system is set to be deployed in border areas of Punjab as well as the Jammu and Kashmir region to prevent anti-India activities along the Line of Control with Pakistan. Notably, the innovative product developed by Lt Colonel Sadanand Chauhan from the Indian Army's Corps of Signals employs the use of Radio Frequency technology.

An Army team incl Capt Karan Singh&Sub PG Sapre develop a network-independent,real time tracking&messaging module-'SANCHAR' for use by all defence forces¶military in ops to track their team members&assets in battlefield area.Capt Singh is deployed in Turkiye for relief ops pic.twitter.com/TOJWYc9iQp — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

Amid the ongoing rescue efforts following the deadly February 6 earthquakes which struck Turkey and parts of Syria, Indian Army’s Captain Karan Singh and Subedar PG Sapre developed a network-independent, tracking and messaging module called ‘SANCHAR’. SANCHAR messaging module is aimed to provide all Defence and Paramilitary personnel to keep track of their team members as well as assets amid a variety of operations, including in battlefield areas. Notably, Captain Singh is deployed in Turkiye under relief operations.

‘Vidyut Rakshak’ an indigenously developed product developed by Indian Army officer Captain Rajorasad is being showcased at the India Pavilion to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/zxYTd8kU3v — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

Captain Rajprasad, a well-known face from the Army Design Bureau also showcased an indigenously developed product called ‘Vidyut Rakshak’. The product remotely automates and integrates the operation of multiple generators from a single system. Notably, Vidyut Rakshak will significantly help in saving manpower and management of lakhs of generators used by the Indian Armed Forces in operational areas.

Army Officer Captain Rajprasad has developed Unmanned Robotic Platforms for mine detections and disposal of IEDs. He has also developed Wireless Electronic Detonation Systems for long-range firing of targets. The innovations have been displayed by the Indian Army on Army Day. pic.twitter.com/BOpr8yo6VH — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

Captain Rajprasad has a history of coming up with innovative products for the use of the Indian Armed Forces. Previously, the officer displayed the indigenously-developed long-range detonation system called ‘AgniAstra’ at the 12th edition of the Defence Expo in October 2022. Furthermore, Captain Rajprasad also developed unmanned robotic platforms to detect landmines and dispose of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), which were exhibited on Army Day in 2021.