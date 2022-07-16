Indian Army Foils Another Terror Plot; Spots And Drives Back Pak Drone From LoC In Poonch

As the Indian Army continues to reinforce its actions against the terror forces at the borders, foiling yet another infiltration bid, the security forces on Friday spotted a drone near the Mendhar region at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The drone, which was coming from the Pakistani side, was spotted in the Balnoi sector of Mendhar late at night on Friday during which it caught the attention of the security troops who fired a few rounds at it and drove it back. Following that, the Indian Army, along with the police and the para-military forces, also launched a search operation in the area to rule out any suspicious air dropping.

Notably, this comes at a time when the security forces have been foiling terror plots at the international borders. In past instances, several attempts were reported where Pakistani drones were pushed into the Indian territory at IBs. However, this is the first time such an attempt has been reported from the LoC border and it is likely to keep the Army on the edge while keeping in view the Amarnath Yatra.

Earlier on July 6, a similar drone activity was reported near the international border of Jammu and Kashmir.

Image: PTI