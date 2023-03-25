Indian Army Foils Bid To Smuggle Narcotics Near LOC In J&K's Poonch

On Friday, the Indian Army prevented an attempt to transport drugs. Near the Line of Control, 10 packages of drugs were found. . It was in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch region.

According to officials, the Indian Army launched a search operation close to the Line Of Control on March 12. (LOC). It was in the Naushera and Jhangar regions. They found two high-tech pistols, two kilogrammes of drugs, and two kilogrammes of homemade incendiary devices (IED).

Major incident averted

The mission, according to the Army, prevented a serious incident that might have been started by criminals armed with weapons and an IED financed by narco-terrorists. According to the officials, the Indian Army launched operations on March 11 in the Jhangar and Naushera sectors close to the Line of Control (LOC) based on intelligence inputs. The activities resulted in the recovery of 2 kg of IEDs, pistols, and drugs.



In the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army soldiers earlier on March 5 discovered 7 kg of drugs and foreign money worth more than Rs 2 crore. BSF agents in the Tarn-Taran district of Punjab found drugs that were thought to be heroin close to the Indo-Pak boundary. This incident happened on January 10.

Soldiers along the LOC prevent terrorists from infiltrating J&K land, and the NIA and the State investigation agency make sure that those who support or sympathise with terrorism are found and prosecuted. Sponsors of terrorism have realised that they can no longer win the proxy conflict by using humans, so they are turning to their best option. Many UAVs and drones were fired in 2022, and surveillance has increased as a result.

There is no chance offered for the enemy to send more attackers into the valley. The Indian Army is on the lookout for enemies on the other side of the Line of Control and is being cautious. (LOC). The smuggling of drugs has historically been a problem that has been avoided, and this time the Indian army has begun to take surveillance steps using cutting-edge technology to ensure that such a situation doesn't arise anywhere near the border.