Indian Army Foils Infiltration Attack By Pakistan's BAT, Exchanges Heavy Firing

The Indian Army on Monday, December 16, foiled an infiltration attack by Pakistan's BAT along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the sources to Republic TV, currently, a heavy exchange of firing going on along the LoC. Further, it was reported that the Indian Army along the LoC noticed a suspicious movement which appeared to be a border exchange. As the Army challenged the infiltrators, the Pakistan Army retaliated and started an exchange of fire.

Earlier incident

Earlier last month, the Indian Army had foiled a major infiltration bid by terrorists after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. According to reports, Pakistan violated ceasefire for the second time. Earlier, the Pakistani Rangers have violated the ceasefire in the same area. According to the Defence officials, while the Indian Army retaliated befittingly, one army jawan lost his life during a ceasefire violation. Further, it was reported that the terrorists managed to escape back to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Pak violated ceasefire over 1000 times post August 5

Baffled over the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has made more than 1000 attempts to target the civilians along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, around 950 ceasefire violation incidents were reported in the last three months. On the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, MoS MoD Shripad Naik had stated, "Pakistan has been resorting to Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control. There have been 950 incidents of CFVs along Line of Control and 79 incidents of CFVs along International Border in the Jammu region in the last three months (August to October 2019)."

