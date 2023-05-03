A cross-border infiltration attempt led by terrorists from Pakistan was thwarted by the Indian Army on Wednesday morning, leading to the neutralisation of two terrorists. A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operations Group (SOG) in Kashmir’s Kupwara sector on May 1, 2023. Intelligence inputs relayed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara suggested an infiltration bid “from across the Line of Control (LOC) towards Machhal sector.”

SSP Kupwara’s input indicated the activation of a terrorist launch pad across the LOC. Srinagar’s Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) stated that the security forces in the area “were put on high alert on May 1.” Undertaking the joint operation, the security forces set up a “well-coordinated counter-infiltration grid,” in difficult terrain. Subsequently, troops from the Indian Army as well as the SOG Kupwara were deployed along the suspected infiltration routes.

Terrorists fall prey to Indian Army’s ambush

Troops deployed under the joint operation to locate the infiltrators braved incessant rainfall, followed by poor visibility and temperature drops for two consecutive nights, Defence PRO Kupwara stated in a release. On Wednesday, at around 8:30 AM, the alert troops located and identified the infiltrators. An intense firefight ensued between the security forces and the infiltrators leading to the neutralisation of the two terrorists.

The joint team recovered two hand grenades, two AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 ,agazines, and 159 rounds of ammunition from the encounter site. The terrorists were also in possession of Pakistan currency notes, cigarettes and eatables. Meanwhile, Defence PRO Kupwara stated in the release that the identity of terrorists and the affiliated terror groups is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, detailed security measures were confirmed on Tuesday for the upcoming meeting of G20 delegates in Srinagar. The measures aim to counter potential threats of 'fidayeen' attacks and the use of vehicles and drones by the militants. The security drill will involve the deployment of drones with advanced technology, as well as plainclothes policemen. To facilitate the delegates' stay in Kashmir, numerous bunkers in Srinagar have been renovated, and several roadblocks have already been removed.