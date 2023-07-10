Indian Army Foils Pakistan’s Terror Push Attempt In Jammu And Kashmir

Indian Army on Monday, July 10 foiled a major infiltration bid in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district after few suspected terrorists were seen entering Indian territory from Pakistan’s side. This comes at a time when Pakistan is making desperate attempts to disrupt the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Sources within the Indian Army informed Republic World that on the morning of July 10, 1-2 terrorists were seen entering the Indian territory on the digital devices installed for manning the border areas. After detecting the suspected activity, the Indian Army troops swung into action. As per a source, “The troops fired at the suspected terrorists after they were captured infiltrating to the Indian side. Searches are underway in the area, where movement of terrorists was spotted.” The details will be reportedly shared once the operation concludes.

Army jawans conduct search operation along border areas

Lieutenant Colonel and Defence spokesperson (Jammu), Suneel Bartwal also confirmed to Republic World that an operation is in progress in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Reports suggest that Pakistan, in order to revive terrorism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has made three major attempts in Poonch and Rajouri districts with three massive terror attacks in the region. One such incident took place on January 01, wherein seven civilians were killed by terrorists in Dhangri area of Rajouri, after terrorists suddenly barged into their houses.

Further, five soldiers of Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifle Unit were killed in a cowardly terrorist attack on April 20th in Bhatta Durriyan area of Poonch. Later, on May 5, as many as five Army jawans from Special Forces of Indian Army attained martyrdom in a terror attack in Kandi area of Rajouri.