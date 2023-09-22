Indian Army Gears Up For 18th Annual Joint Exercise Yudh Abhyas With US Army In Alaska

The Indian Army is set to participate in the 19th Edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas marking a significant milestone in the growing collaboration with the US Army. Set to be hosted at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, this annual joint military exercise is designed to bolster military cooperation and interoperability, further solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The primary focus of Exercise Yudh Abhyas is to facilitate the exchange of best practices and knowledge sharing between the Indian and US Armies. By leveraging each other's professional skills and experiences, the exercise aims to enhance the interoperability of both forces. This collaborative effort includes a Command Post Exercise and Expert Academic Discussions (EAD) on carefully selected topics, fostering a deep understanding of each other's operational methodologies.

Comprehensive field training exercise

Complementing the academic aspect, the Field Training Exercise component of Yudh Abhyas is extensive and rigorous. It involves the validation of integrated battle groups, the establishment and operation of surveillance grids, and the effective utilization of force multipliers. Operational logistics will also be rigorously validated, and mountain warfare skills will be honed. In addition, the exercise will refine casualty evacuation and combat medical aid procedures, all while dealing with adverse climatic conditions and challenging terrains.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas is a platform for the exchange of a wide range of combat skills. This includes the deployment of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter UAS techniques, combat engineering, and information operations. These skill sets will not only enhance interoperability between the armies of both nations but also contribute to honing critical combat capabilities.

Reinforcing strategic partnership

The 19th Edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas underscores the commitment of both the Indian Army and the US military to strengthen their cooperation and share expertise. In the ever-evolving global security landscape, this joint endeavour highlights the significance of mutual learning and collaboration. It reaffirms the importance of their strategic partnership in addressing contemporary security challenges.

Notably, the previous edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas was held in Uttarakhand’s Auli. This move was seen as a 'show of strength' and cooperation between the Indian Army and the US to counter the growing Chinese aggression and influence in the region. Exercise Yudh Abhyas exemplifies the aspiration of India and the United States to forge a robust defence alliance. By investing in joint military exercises and interoperability, both nations are paving the way for closer defence ties, ultimately contributing to regional and global security.