Indian Army Gets 159 Indigenously Developed Vehicles For UN Peacekeeping Missions

The Indian Army has received 159 vehicles and equipment which is indigenously developed under Make In India. These vehicles are for UN peacekeeping missions at the United Nations Interim Security Force For Abyei (UNISFA).

The vehicles will boost the Indian Army’s capabilities in UN peacekeeping missions around the world. The move is part of the transformation to equip Indian troops with the best weapons and equipment in the world.

Several new weapons are now being manufactured by Indian manufacturers. The government has taken several policy initiatives in the past few years under the Make In India programme, including the design and developments of projects like Kamov Ka-31 helicopters.

Make in India

This is an initiative of the Indian government to encourage companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products made in India and incentivise dedicated investments into manufacturing. The policy procedure was to create a conducive environment for investments. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the defence sector is 100 percent through Government route and this will help the defence industries collaborate with foreign vendors and also import and produce that technology to provide futuristic weapons to the armed forces of India, to help them blend with the changing warfare scenarios around the world.

Also simplification of the licensing process for the manufacturing of arms locally will help the vendors research and collaborate with big companies and contribute in manufacturing indigenous weapons for the Indian military. Also by launching innovations for defence excellence schemes which involve startups and micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives has had a positive impact on indigenous defence production.

The government has also asked many top institutes to research and develop new advanced weapons technology for modern warfare and equip Indian Armed forces to make them better prepared and equipped for future conflicts. Two defence industrial corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, too, have been established for the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been aiming to develop India into a global design and manufacturing hub for advanced weapons. This has resulted in sharing of global technologies, and equipment as well as the transfer of that technology, and also the launch of global initiatives by individual states as well as ease of doing business.

The major sectors covered in this category are defence, automobile, electricals, pharmaceuticals, Railways, ports and equipment.



India troops, being active members of the UN Peacekeeping missions, have been constantly deployed in different parts of the world. So equipment from foreign vendors takes time to reach the Indian troops. After the Indian government launched the Make in India initiative, the Indian military has constantly been using indigenous equipment and weapons to bring pace in its modernisation programme.

What is UNISFA?

It is the United Nations Interim Security Force For Abyei (UNISFA), for a region which is contested between the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan. It was approved on June 27, 2011, by the United Nations Security Council in United Nations Security Council resolution 1990 after a flare-up in the South Kordofan conflict earlier in June 2011. The Ethiopian army is the largest contributor of personnel.