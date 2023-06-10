Indian Army Gets 331 Officers After IMA Passing Out Parade

The Indian Military Academy passing out parade (PoP) was held in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Saturday (June 10) with Army Chief General Manoj Pande as the chief guest and reviewing officer of the ceremony. A total of 374 cadets, including 42 from seven friendly foreign nations, were commissioned as officers in the presence of their family members.

General Pande presented the coveted Sword of Honour and the silver medal to Army Under Officer Mihir Banerjee while Senior Under Officer Abhimanyu Singh was awarded the gold medal.

Out of the 331 officers passing out from IMA, the maximum are from Uttar Pradesh (63) followed by Bihar (33) and Haryana (32). There are 26 officers from Maharashtra and 25 from Uttarakhand. Punjab (23), Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh (19 each), Himachal Pradesh (17), Delhi (12), Karnataka (11), Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand (8 each), Arunchnal (8), Jammu and Kashmir (6), Chhattisgarh and Kerala (5 each), West Bengal and Telangana (3 each), Odisha and Gujarat (2 each), Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Assam, Manipur, and Tirpura (1 each).

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Army Chief General Manoj Pande attends Indian Military Academy passing out parade in Dehradun



Indian Military Academy ends British-era tradition

Bringing an end to the 90-year-old tradition introduced by the Britishers, in this spring time passing out parade, the IMA is using cars instead of horse carriages to welcome the chief guest at the ceremony. As part of this tradition, earlier, the inspection officers used to reach the IMA passing out parade in horse carriages (Patiala coaches).

Besides the Patiala coach, the Jaipur coach presented by the former Maharaja of Jaipur, the Victorian coach, as well as the Commandant’s Flag coach, were also used in the IMA Passing Out Parade. However, the new change introduced by Home Affairs has marked an end of British tradition in the Indian Army.

Since its inception in 1931, a total of 64,489 cadets have graduated from the IMA to join the Indian Army.