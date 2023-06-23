Indian Army Gets Mahindra Armado Armoured Vehicle As Its New Ride; All You Need To Know

In a significant development, the Indian Army has begun receiving the Mahindra Armado armoured vehicles, marking a substantial enhancement in the nation's defence capabilities. The Mahindra Armado, designed and manufactured by Mahindra Defence Systems, is a cutting-edge armoured vehicle specifically tailored to meet the stringent requirements of the Indian Army.

Armado to deliver Enhanced Safety and Mobility

With a robust chassis and advanced ballistic and blast resistance, the Mahindra Armado ensures the utmost safety of personnel during critical military operations. Its powerful engine and resilient design enable exceptional mobility and manoeuvrability across diverse terrains, empowering the army with increased operational flexibility.

Furthermore, the induction of the Mahindra Armado into the Indian Army's vehicle fleet highlights the country's commitment to indigenous manufacturing and modernisation of defence capabilities. It exemplifies the successful implementation of the 'Make in India' initiative in the defence sector, showcasing the indigenous manufacturing prowess of Mahindra Defence Systems. The inclusion of the Mahindra Armado strengthens the army's operational readiness and effectiveness in safeguarding national security.

This state-of-the-art armoured vehicle, equipped with advanced features and dependable performance, serves as a valuable asset in tackling a wide range of operational challenges faced by the Armed Forces. Furthermore, the inclusion of the Mahindra Armado underscores the indigenous manufacturing prowess of Mahindra Defence Systems, exemplifying the successful implementation of the 'Make in India' initiative in the defence sector.

CRPF already uses Mahindra Marksman

The Indian Army's reception of the Mahindra Armado armoured vehicle signals a significant milestone in strengthening the country's defence infrastructure. The technologically-advanced features and robust capabilities of the vehicle are set to bolster the army's operational readiness and effectiveness in safeguarding national security. Meanwhile, Indian Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) including CISF and CRPF already use Mahindra’s light armoured personnel carrier called ‘Marksman’.

CRPF has extensively used the Marksman for Patrolling in High-Intensity Areas, Special Forces Operations and to transport Quick Reaction Teams to encounter sites in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the Kashmir Valley. The Mahindra Armado features five-side armour protection for the passenger compartment, including the roof and verticals. One notable feature of the Mahindra Armado is its cupola turret machine gun mount, offering a 270-degree traverse and protection.