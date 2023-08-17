Indian Army Gets Wings! Para Commando Tests Jetpack Suit For Soldiers In Agra

In an endeavour to increase tactical mobility along sensitive international border areas, the Indian Army's Para Special Forces (SF) on Wednesday, August 16, conducted a test of a jetpack suit at the Army Airborne Training School in Agra.

Sharing a video of the demonstration on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indian Aerospace Defence News - IADN, wrote, "New jetpack suit is being tested by Para SF at Army Airborne Training School, Agra."

The innovative modern-age technology is part of the Indian Army's effort to boost its combat skills, with a preliminary requirement issued to procure 48 such suits. The tech-driven jetpack suits, designed by Richard Browning, founder of Gravity Industries, allow the person wearing it to fly using small jet engines attached to the arms and back.

Indian Army Para SF successfully tests Jetpack system at AATS, Agra | Image: X@IADN

The video of the demonstration shared on Twitter garnered a plethora of reactions. Some mentioned that it was high time for the Indian Army to upgrade the combat equipment, while some said SF needs such materials for executing operations in high peak.

Gravity Industries gives Jetpack demonstration

Richard Browning had earlier this year, on February 27, given a demo of his company's Jetpack system to the Indian Army in Agra. Following this, the Indian Army issued the requirement to procure 48 such systems. Taking to X, the IADN shared a video showing Browning giving Jetpack demo and flying over a water body and fields.

IADN wrote, "Richard Browning the founder of Gravity Industries gave a demo of their Jetpack system to the Indian Army in Agra. Location: The Indian Army Airborne Training School AATS, Agra imparts training in aerial delivery and air transportation of men and material. It also carries out research and trials about air portability and para-dropping of various types of equipment."